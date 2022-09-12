Meet Badal Bhardwaj: A supremely talented and multi-faceted professional taking the entertainment industry by storm

Badal Bhardwaj is an ace actor, singer, model, song writer, composer, influencer, performer, digital content creator and what not!

There are numerous examples of core professionals in front of us who have taken their respective niches to great heights by showcasing lot of grit, talent, passion, and resilience. When we talk about the entertainment industry, many young budding artists now have come up in recent times which have flooded the music realms and have provided a wide range for many audiences across the globe. All of these talented music artists and professionals have left no stone unturned in pursuing their dreams and making it a reality. Lets read about one such driven professional from the music and entertainment industry who has been acing his game to garner lot of love, fame, and recognition, Badal Bhardwaj.

Badal Bhardwaj is a complete music professional hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Born on 17th May 1994, Badal was inclined towards the art and craft of music world since childhood. He initially started singing from the age of 7 years. Realizing the fact that Badal was immensely talented, his family supported him to seek music as a full-time career and profession. Working diligently hard and honing his skills and expertise over a period of time, Badal soon launched his first album of devotional songs “Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan” at the age of 9. With this album, he made his debut in the world of music. Later Badal was recognized for his super-duper hit devotional song, “DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai)”, from his album “Cute Ganesha”. This served as a perfect benchmark for Badal who soon started getting more offers for singing and was approached by many record studios and companies.

In no time, Badal entered Bollywood and made his debut with his first romantic song “Piya” as well as his second romantic song “Love Ki Gallery”, which earned him a strong recognizance in Bollywood. This song was released from the famous, Zee Music Company. Taking lot of inspiration from his father Shri Sanjay Bhardwaj, Guru Shri Shashikant Sardeshpande, and Manohar Das and family, Badal has proved his prowess and has enthralled millions around the world with his talent and passion.

In addition to being a singer, Badal is also a talented actor, model, song writer, composer, influencer, performer, and digital content creator. Badal has also started a film studio “Shreyon” and “Shreyon Music Label” in Chhindwara. Shreyon Film Studio is the first Hi-Tech film studio of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and serves as a great platform for many upcoming talents. Under this banner, Badal has given opportunities to many local singers and actors. His goal is to establish his name on the world stage, with the artists of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)