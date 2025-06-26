Zohran Mamdani, the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, emerged victorious in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani, the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, emerged victorious in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. The final battle will be held in November for the mayoral post. Interestingly, it is not tough to comprehend that his run for one of the most high-profile political jobs in the US must have been planned by Mamdani for years.

How do we know this? His now-viral post from 2020, featuring Arya Rajendran, the 21-year-old Mayor of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, suggests so.

In 2020, he shared a post from CPI(M) Puducherry to explain what the New York City Mayor should be like."Comrade Arya Rajendran, age 21, new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She will be the youngest mayor of a major city in the world," read the post.

Zohran Mamdani, on his X (then-Twitter) asked, "So what kind of mayor does NYC need right now?" He, himself, responded by sharing the CPM post about Rajendran. Mamdani is the son of Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, is married to is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist.

Let's get to know who Arya Rajendran is

Born in 1999, Arya Rajendran scripted history in 2020 by becoming India's youngest mayor at the age of 21. She was elected to lead the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Interestingly, she even surpassed the record of now-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was elected to lead Nagpur's local body at 27.

Rajendran's triumph as the mayor earned her praises from Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan, and billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. Rajendran, belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), was elected from the Mudavanmugal ward in the 2020 Kerala local body elections.

A part of the Kerala's one of the most influential Nair community, Rajendra embarked on her political journey by joining Balasangham, the CPI(M)'s children’s wing, in fifth grade. She later went on to become its state president.

She is married to CPI(M) MLA Sachin Dev. In 2023, Rajendran grabbed eyeballs and also sparked a debate after a photograph of her working in her office with her one-month-old baby made rounds on social media.