Meet Arvind Goyal, Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government

A man named Arvind Goyal has donated his property worth Rs 600 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government, reports said. Goyal has done this to help the poor people of the country. Who is he?

Arvind Goyal is one of the most successful doctors in the city. He has been working for the past 50 years and had accumulated wealth through sheer hard work. He said he had taken the decision to donate his entire property about 25 years ago.

Goyal has been doing charitable work for many years. During the coronavirus pandemic, he provided free medical services to 50 villages around Moradabad. He has also worked for the poor in the sector of providing education.

Goyal has been honored by the President four times, including President Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former President Pratibha Devi Patil, and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Arvind Goyal is married to Renu Goyal. He has three children.

A five-member panel will estimate the true value of the property.

