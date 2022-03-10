Meet Anmol Gagan Maan, AAP’s celebrity face winning by huge margin in Punjab Assembly Elections

Anmol Gagan Maan, the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Kharar is a well-known singer in Punjab who entered the political playground with the 2022 Assembly Elections. One to watch out for, Maan has put out an impressive performance on her political debut. Currently, she is leading on the Kharar Assembly Constituency by a huge margin.

Maan has already bagged over 40% vote share and is leading by more than 36,000 votes against the second most vote getter in the constituency.

Who is Anmol Gagan Maan?

Anmol Gagan Maan, also known as Gagandeep Kaur Maan, is a popular singer, lyricist and music composer. The 32-year-old was born in Mansa district in Punjab. Her hometown is Mohali.

Maan took to music and dance at an early age and went to England in 2014, where she was adjudged the winner of the World Folk Dance Competition of the year. A graduate in Psychology & Music from MCM DAV College in Chandigarh, she was also crowned Miss Mohali Punjaban at Mis World Punjaban in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards a sweeping victory in Punjab, which would mean that Bhagwant Mann will be the new chief minister of the state and second AAP CM to lead a state. The counting of the votes is underway and the Punjab election results 2022 will be out by the evening.