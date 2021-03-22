Meet Anannyah, Kerala's first transgender candidate to contest polls

Headlines

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's how to appropriately dispose of tricolour after independence day celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Meet Anannyah, Kerala's first transgender candidate to contest polls

Anannyah said that she wants to prove to society that transgenders too can be good leaders and be treated in society as equals to men and women.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anannyah Kumari Alex, a 28-year-old is set to create history by becoming the first transgender person to contest an Assembly election in Kerala.

Anannyah has chosen to contest against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) heavyweight PK Kunhalikutty in Vengara. The LDF candidate she is pitted against is P Jiji. A firm believer in the adage, "give someone an inch and they will take a yard," Anannyah has made a mark for herself by becoming the first transgender radio-jockey and news anchor in Kerala. 

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she said that she wants to prove to society that transgenders too can be good leaders and be treated in society as equals to men and women.

"We (transgenders) have capabilities like male and female. We do not want any sympathy. We should be given equal treatment like other human beings. Transgender people are also talented like other humans and can represent themselves in any field," Anannyah said.

Anannyah's decision to contest the assembly poll was welcomed by her opponent Indian Union Muslim League( IUML) candidate PK Kunhalikutty. Kunhalikutty said that transgenders are also part of society and have the right to fight elections.

According to Anannyah, change is the law of nature and time has come for youngsters to represent their public in legislative assemblies and parliament as they can bring sea changes in the society and work for the welfare of the people.

"Transgender shall prove the society that they are also capable of becoming a good political leader," says the transwoman.

In neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman, is contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai South constituency and she has promised to make Madurai a model city.

Anannyah said she hopes to win not only the election but also the hearts of people as she has not faced any discrimination while campaigning. However, the transgender leader points out that transgender people are facing discrimination in their homes and henceforth, if she wins she will work to ensure the safety of people like her in their home as well as in society too.

Contesting under the banner of the Democratic Social Justice Party, Anannyah said she will also give preference to women's safety and smoothing education system for everyone, if she gets elected.

Anannyah recalled her past stating she faced stigma and discrimination for being who she was but she said she took it as a challenge and said she is excited to be a part of history.

Anannyah, who hails from Kollam urges other transgenders not to be shy or be scared of anyone and become the main part of society. She said others like her should come forward at every platform and instead of waiting for opportunities, better grab it.

Anannyah said that transgender people should be proud of their own identity and must have confidence and self-respect for themselves. "If transgenders join the mainstream then definitely we can make colourful changes in the society," she said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world’s oldest billionaire: 101-year-old WWII pilot founded Rs 29000 crore firm, not an Indian, his net worth is...

Meet woman who set Guinness World Record for longest beard on a female

Khichdi 2 teaser: Farah Khan joins Parekh family on ‘khatarnak mission’, film to release on this date

Meet IAS Ajay Kumar, IIT alumnus who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC again with AIR...

UP government's new step to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE