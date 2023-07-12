Headlines

Meet Amogh Lila Das, DU alumnus who quit high-paying job in US firm to turn monk, 'banned' by ISKCON due to…

Born Ashish Sharma, Amogh Lila Das is a software engineer-turned-monk.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Amogh Lila Das, a software engineer who chose to become a monk, has been in the headlines after he was “banned” by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) over recent comments that kicked up controversy.

Das allegedly made objectionable remarks on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa which created a furore. He received backlash from several people on social media, including members of political outfits.

The outrage prompted ISKCON to take action against Das, banning him for a month. The religious organisation has also said that Das will be going to the Govardhan hills for atonement where he will live secluded from public life.

Who is Amogh Lila Das?

Most details about 43-year-old Das come from his videos. Das was reportedly born as Ashish Arora in a Lucknow-based Punjabi family. He studied software engineering from the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) of the University of Delhi. In 2004, he began a career as project manager with a US-based MNC but left the job to follow a life of spirituality in 2010.

Das joined ISKCON at just 29 years of age and became a Brahmachari. Das resides in Delhi and is reportedly the vice president of ISKCON's Dwarka chapter. He has been associated with the organisation for around 12 years and is a lifestyle and motivational speaker. His has a good social media following.

Monk’s controversial comments backfire

In a video clip shared widely on social media, Das is seen criticising Swami Vivekananda for eating fish. The monk states that a virtuous person can never harm a living being.

Das also makes sarcastic comments on Ramakrishna Paramhansa's teaching of “Jato Mat Tato Path” (as many opinions, as many paths). He says that not every path leads to the same destination.

The comments invited backlash from several people including Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh: “We revere ISKCON. But they should stop him now. Insulting Ramakrishna and Vivekananda will not be tolerated. Immediate action should be taken against this so-called monk.”

(Inputs from PTI)

