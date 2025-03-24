Gupta's family insists he is innocent and has been falsely accused of data theft. They are demanding his urgent release and have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister's Office.

India is extending all possible assistance to Indian techie Amit Gupta detained in Qatar for allegedly stealing data for which there is an ongoing investigation, sources said. Gupta's father said Qatar's state security detained him. The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Gupta by Qatari authorities about an ongoing investigation, the people said on condition of anonymity.



Gupta's family insists that he is innocent and has been falsely accused of data theft. They are demanding his urgent release and have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister's Office.

Who is Amit Gupta?

Amit Gupta, a senior employee of the IT firm Tech Mahindra, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1, his mother Pushpa Gupta told the media in Vadodara. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed as Tech Mahindra's region head in April 2022.

"Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," one of the people said, without giving details of the case or the charges against Gupta.

The Embassy has been in touch with Gupta's family, the lawyer representing him and Qatari authorities on a regular basis, the people said.



Gupta's mother said she had gone to Qatar and met the Indian ambassador there. She quoted the envoy as saying that there had been no "positive response" so far in relation to Gupta's case.

