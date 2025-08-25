Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Meet Ameet Satam, newly appointed Mumbai BJP President ahead of BMC polls, has this Ratan Tata connection

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that under Amit Satam's leadership, the BJP will break records in the upcoming BMC elections. Ameet Satam's appointment comes after the reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

Meet Ameet Satam, newly appointed Mumbai BJP President ahead of BMC polls, has this Ratan Tata connection
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Ameet Satam, who is the BJP MLA from the Andheri West Assembly constituency, was announced as the president of the Mumbai unit of the party on Monday. Satam will be replacing Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar in the post. The announcement was made by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar were present on the occasion. 

While speaking at the press conference, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that under Amit Satam's leadership, the BJP will break records in the upcoming BMC elections. Ameet Satam's appointment comes after the reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray.

Who is Ameet Satam?

Born on August 15, 1976, in Mumbai, Ameet Satam pursued a BA in Political Science and Sociology from Mumbai University and an MMS (Personnel) from Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. The 49-year-old has been a three-term BJP MLA representing Andheri West since 2014. He broke Congress leader Ashok Jadhav's hold on the Andheri West seat in 2014, winning by 24,000 votes. He retained the seat in 2019 with a margin of 18,962 votes and secured his third consecutive win in 2024 with 19,599 votes, polling 84,981 votes.

Also read: BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

As an MLA, Satam has handled major civic development projects in his constituency, responsible for the beautification and safety of Juhu Beach. He is known for his assertive approach to city issues and is seen as a key strategist for the BJP’s BMC comeback bid. He led crucial campaigns for projects such as the reconstruction of the Gokhale Bridge and the proposed sports facility at Juhu during his tenure. 

Before joining politics, he worked as an HR professional at Tata Teleservices. In 2004, he quit his corporate job to pursue politics. His decision was influenced by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. On the personal front, he is married to Shweta Satam. 

BMC polls 

On August 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will fight the BMC elections together. "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections," Sanjay Raut said. The BMC elections are expected to be held in October this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

