Meet all the new ministers in DK Shivakumar's Karnataka government

Karnataka's new Congress government formally expanded its leadership team as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomed 13 ministers into the state cabinet. Take a look at the ministers, including the new Deputy CM of Karnataka.

Look at the all-new minister of DK Shivkumar's government. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)

DK Shivkumar, senior Congress leader, is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with 13 new ministers on Wednesday, June 3. With the new leadership now confirmed by the Congress high command, all eyes are on the new ministers who will take the oath today along with CM Shivkumar in the new government. The new Cabinet includes several veteran politicians who have held major duties in the previous governments. Notably, G Parameshwara has been chosen as Shivkumar's deputy in the new government.

Here're all the ministers of the new Karnataka government:

DK Shivkumar - Chief Minister

G Parameshwara - Deputy Chief Minister

KH Muniyappa

KJ George

MB Patil

Ramalinga Reddy

Satish Jarkiholi

Krishna Byre Gowda

Priyank Kharge

UT Khader

Eshwar Khandre

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Byrathi Suresh

Sharan Prakash Patil

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, are expected to attend the ceremony. Chief Ministers from several Congress-ruled states are also likely to be present at the event.

Deets about DK Shivkumar and his cabinet minister

DK Shivkumar, often termed the 'troubleshooter' of the Congress party, is an 8-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. He is considered close to the Congress high command, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivkumar won his first Assembly election in 1989 when he was just 27 years old.