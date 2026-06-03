Meet all the new ministers in DK Shivakumar's Karnataka government

INDIA
Karnataka's new Congress government formally expanded its leadership team as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomed 13 ministers into the state cabinet. Take a look at the ministers, including the new Deputy CM of Karnataka.
DK Shivkumar, senior Congress leader, is set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with 13 new ministers on Wednesday, June 3. With the new leadership now confirmed by the Congress high command, all eyes are on the new ministers who will take the oath today along with CM Shivkumar in the new government. The new Cabinet includes several veteran politicians who have held major duties in the previous governments. Notably, G Parameshwara has been chosen as Shivkumar's deputy in the new government.
DK Shivkumar - Chief Minister
G Parameshwara - Deputy Chief Minister
KH Muniyappa
KJ George
MB Patil
Ramalinga Reddy
Satish Jarkiholi
Krishna Byre Gowda
Priyank Kharge
UT Khader
Eshwar Khandre
Yathindra Siddaramaiah
Byrathi Suresh
Sharan Prakash Patil
Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, are expected to attend the ceremony. Chief Ministers from several Congress-ruled states are also likely to be present at the event.
DK Shivkumar, often termed the 'troubleshooter' of the Congress party, is an 8-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. He is considered close to the Congress high command, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivkumar won his first Assembly election in 1989 when he was just 27 years old.