Meet Ajay Krishna Vishwesha, Varanasi district judge hearing Gyanvapi case

Ajay Krishna Vishwesha

Today all eyes will be on District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha, as hearing on the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri dispute case is scheduled in the Varanasi district court. Earlier, in the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the District Judge was transferred after which Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha was appointed.

Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha is District and Sessions Judge Varanasi who is now hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid case after the Supreme Court order. The apex court had said then that looking at the 'complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case'.

Ajay Krishna Vishwesha's career spans over 30 years. He hails from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. He is presiding at the present position since August 2021. Here's a close look at his personal life and long career in judiciary.

Who is Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha?

Born on January 7, 1964, Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha hails from Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. At present his family lives in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He started his career in June 1990 from Munsif Court, Kotdwar (Pauri-Garhwal). Ajay Krishna has a long experience. He has held judicial posts in different positions in about 30 places and has performed his role.

Before Varanasi, Ajay Krishna has been the District Judge of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He has also worked as a district judge in Saharanpur and Allahabad. Ajay Krishna Vishwesha has been the Special Officer Vigilance, Allahabad High Court. He was appointed as Varanasi's district judge in August 2021 and will retire on January 31, 2024.

Ajay Krishna Vishwesha graduated from science, before he took up studying law. After doing B Sc in 1981, Ajay Krishna did LLB in 1984 and LLM in 1986 and in 1990, he started his career from Munsif Court in Kotdwar. During his career span of over 30 years, the 58-year-old judge undertook 16 training courses, including ones on Scientific Aids to Interrogation as well as Judicial Skills for Appreciation of Evidence.