Meet actress Deepali Sayed, Shiv Sena member accused of having connections to Dawood Ibrahim by ex-PA

Actress Deepali Sayed has filed a complaint against her former personal assistant, claiming that he threatened to kill her and tried to smear her by asserting that she had taken Pakistani citizenship, owned properties in Dubai and London, and had connections to the underworld in both Dubai and Pakistan, as per the Oshiwara police.

According to the police, Baburao Shinde, Sayed's former PA, has been charged with violating Indian Criminal Code sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty). At Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on April 4, Shinde held a news conference and allegedly presented a number of accusations against Sayed.

Sayed stated in her complaint, “Shinde claimed that I had links with the underworld. Said my real name is Sofia Sayed and that I had accepted Pakistani citizenship. He claimed that I had made a fake passport to stay in India and even had a bank account in a Pakistani bank. He even said that I own properties in London and Dubai. He also threatened to kill me.” Additionally, Shinde said that Sayed had defrauded people while acting on behalf of her charitable trust, which had organised a large-scale wedding. According to the complaint, he asserted that everything was done merely to raise money for the trust.

“He took my photographers with a choreographer, morphed it by swapping the face of the choreographer with Iqbal Kaskar’s, Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, and claimed that I had links with Dawood. That’s why I lodged a case against him,” said Sayed.

Shinde was fired after it was discovered that he had taken a woman's audition for a Marathi film without her consent or knowledge.

Who is Deepali Sayed?

Deepali Sayed is an Indian actress who works in the Marathi film industry. She made her debut in 1990 after acting in the popular Marathi serials Bandani and Samantar. She has appeared in more than 30 Marathi films. She is married to Bobby Khan.

In the 2014 elections, she ran for Aam Aadmi Party from the Ahmednagar constituency. In 2019, she switched the party from AAP to Shiv Sena.

Sayed completed her studies at a private school and graduated from CVR College of Engineering, Nalanda College Bihar.