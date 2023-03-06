Meet actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, BJP leader who made shocking sexual assault revelations

Actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar (Photo - Instagram)

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar recently made some shocking revelations about her past, sharing her experience as a victim of sexual abuse. Sundar revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her own father at the age of eight.

Khushbu Sundar, who is an actor turned politician, made shocking revelations about how she was sexually abused at a very young age at the hands of her own father. She said that the scar of child abuse doesn’t fade, no matter how much time passes.

Khushbu Sundar revealed that her mother’s marriage was abusive and that her mother was regularly beaten up by her father. She also said that her father used to sexually abuse her and started doing so while she was just eight years old.

Who is actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar?

Khusbhu Sundar, who is also just known by her stage name Khushbu, is a Tamil actress who entered the field of politics after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Khushbu has acted in more than 100 Tamil films and had started her career as a child actress.

Apart from being a celebrated film personality in South India, she has also shared the screen with many popular Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, and Javed Jaffrey. Sundar made her debut in the film industry as a child actor in the superhit Bollywood film The Burning Train.

Khushbu Sundar reveals details of a scarred childhood

Khushbu Sundar said that her mother had gone through the most abusive marriage, adding that her father thought that it was his birthright to beat up his wife, and children and abuse his only daughter.

Khushbu said that the fear of other members of the family getting abused kept her mouth shut even though she was abused since she was eight. She was afraid to tell her mother and kept going through the abuse for several years.

After years of brutal abuse, the BJP leader decided to stand up and answer back to her father at the age of 15. She revealed that her father left their house when she was just 16, and her family faced acute poverty during this time.

(With inputs from agencies)

