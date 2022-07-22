Meet Abhijeet Gotani, 28-year-old deaf-mute artist from Assam who gave PM Modi a special gift

The artist brought with him a special gift for PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fulfilled a 28-year-old deaf and mute artist's dream of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhijeet Gotani, from Assam's Silchar district, arrived in Delhi with his mother to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was arguably the most important day of his life since his desire had come true today.

Gotani brought a unique present with him, a painting depicting Prime Minister Modi's life journey.

The artwork is a collage of photos representing the Prime Minister with his mother, the Prime Minister addressing at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and the Prime Minister's path from childhood to becoming the country's PM.

The 28-year-old, who was born deaf and mute, was overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister. "When the Prime Minister patted him back for the great artwork he did, I could see the twinkle in his eye and feel the delight in his heart," Gotani's mother said.

"Every day I see PM Modi on Television but today met him in person. It feels very good. When he appreciated my painting and described it as very beautiful I was moved. The Prime Minister patted my back I felt very good and he said my artwork is very good. Today my dream has been fulfilled. He is a very soft-hearted and simple person. My family will be very proud that I met PM. People like me should never think that they have lost but they should show the world that we can do it," Gotani said in sign language when asked about the meeting with the PM, which his mother translated.

A family travelled from Silchar to Guwahati a few months ago to meet Chief Minister Sarma and present him with a painting. During that meeting, Gotani conveyed his desire to present his painting to the Prime Minister.

In no time Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to the Prime Minister's Office seeking an appointment.

"The kind of motivation of the Prime Minister brings to the youth of the country is inspirational," Gotani's mother said.

"This will only motivate my son to do better," she added.