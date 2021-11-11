Meet 23-year-old 'Lady Don': Loves to have weapons, kills using sword, knife

23-year-old Asmita Baa Gohil aka Diku looks like your average social media savvy, selfie-loving individual. However, she is known as the ‘Lady Don’ of Surat. She started off early in her criminal career and has several police cases registered against her. She has been spotted armed and openly intimidating people a number of times. The internet savvy lady don is hit on social media where she has numerous photos posing with fancy bikes and cars, and weapons like swords, blades and handguns.

When armed, she is known to be highly unpredictable and has suddenly attacked people with a knife. Youngest among five sisters, she has also stayed in prison in connection to a murder case. Her partner in crime and live-in partner Sanjay Bhuva is reportedly an accused in dozens of cases, including two murders.

She has been in the news on more than one occasions. She once went viral for threatening people with a sword while demanding protection money. The lady don and a friend were recently captured on video extorting money from local shopkeepers of a society in the Varachha locality of Surat, Gujarat.

The viral video showed her riding pillion behind a man. They went back and forth on the road before the bike comes to a halt outside a Paan shop. Soon, Asmita is off the bike and brandishing a sword to threaten the shopkeeper. She forces him to close the shop. Soon a police case was registered against her, following which the lady don was arrested. However, this was not the first case against her.

In a similar video from Holi in March 2018, she was seen showering abuses on a group of men while brandishing a sickle-like weapon. She was with a friend called Sanjay Gohil, who was also seen with a knife in his hand.

Both were arrested after being booked with the charge of inciting riots. Later, they were released on bail. One police officer has told a news agency, “A lot of cases have been registered against this woman. Her past is riddled with criminal activities.”

Asmita Gohil aka Lady Don is ‘self-employed’, as per her Facebook profile. She has 12,000 followers and 2,500 profiles in her friend list. Her Facebook bio reads, “Our way of life is different, we don't live by expectations, we live on our own terms.”