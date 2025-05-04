Sujata Chaturvedi, a 1989 batch officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), has been given a new role by the central government ahead of her retirement, which is due in less than two months, in late-June.

Sujata Chaturvedi, a 1989 batch officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), has been given a new role by the government ahead of her retirement. She is set to retire in less than two months, on June 30, 2025. Chaturvedi, a Bihar cadre officer, was earlier this week appointed member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Chaturvedi has, in the past, held several key roles at state and central levels.

Chaturvedi's education and career

Chaturvedi, who hails from Maharashtra, holds a graduate degree in English and a post-graduation in History from the Nagpur University. She completed her MPhil in public administration and also earned a diploma in Russian language. In her administrative career, spanning over three decades, Chaturvedi has worked mainly in Bihar and with the central government in New Delhi.

In Bihar, she served in various roles including principal secretary at the department of finance, commercial tax commissioner, and vice-chairman at the department of urban development.

At the Centre, Chaturvedi has held the posts of secretary, youth affairs and sports department; additional secretary, department of personnel and training; and regional deputy director general at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Known for work in sports

Chaturvedi is especially renowned for her work with the sports department. Her tasks and initiatives included organising the annual Khelo India Games, the FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, the implementation of a National Sports Repository System, a country-wide mapping of sports facilities, and the enactment of a key anti-doping bill, according to a statement from the UPSC.

Besides Hindi and English, Chaturvedi is also conversant in languages such as Marathi, Urdu, and Russian.

UPSC members' tenure

A member of the UPSC -- which is responsible for recruitment of officers to the IAS and other services like the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) -- is appointed for a tenure of six years or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The commission is headed by a chairperson and can have up to 10 members.

Previous UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan's term ended on Tuesday (April 29) and a new chief is yet to be appointed.