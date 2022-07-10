Meet Prem Kumar, 17-yr-old boy from Bihar who bagged Rs 2.5 cr scholarship to study in US

Screengrab/YouTube

Prem Kumar, a 17-year-old boy from Gonpura village in Phulwarisharif, Patna, has got a Rs 2.5 Cr scholarship to complete his education in America. Kumar is currently in 12th grade and will be the first in his family to attend college.

Prem will be moving later this year to Pennsylvania to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and International Relations at Lafayette College.

It is understood that the Rs. 2.5 crore scholarship is a full ride offered by Lafayette College, a leading engineering school in the US, established in 1826.

"My parents were unable to attend school. Receiving this scholarship and the opportunity to study abroad is a dream come true for me. The Dexterity Global organisation, which works for Mahadalit children in Bihar, is admirable. It is because of them that I am where I am today. I am happy," Kumar said on being selected for the scholarship.

The scholarship worth ₹2.5 Cr will cover Kumar's residence bills, tuition fees, health insurance, books, and travel expenses, reported ETV Bharat.

Kumar's accomplishment has grown in significance because only six students globally have been chosen for the 'Dyer Fellowship' from Lafayette College. According to university officials, the fellowship is offered to chosen students based on their passion and drive to tackle the world's most challening and toughest problem.

The CEO of Dexterity Global, Sharad Sagar, said, "Prem is a #DexterityToCollege fellow from Gonpura village in Bihar. His father is a daily wage earner. Prem has been selected to study at the prestigious Lafayette College in the US on a ₹2.5 crore scholarship. He is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve this feat."

Prem is a #DexterityToCollege fellow from Gonpura village in Bihar. His father is a daily wage earner. Prem has been selected to study at the prestigious Lafayette College in US on a ₹2.5 crore scholarship. He is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/q5XZAgnvQZ July 7, 2022

Sharad Sagar, Founder and CEO of Dexterity Global, was recognised by Forbes 30 Under 30 2016 as a social entrepreneur to watch out for. He announced last week that students under the ‘Dexterity to College’ development program, so far, have earned scholarships worth Rs 100 crore.