Meet 10-year-old Op Sindoor hero who defied Pak's drones to make high-risk runs to supply lassi, ice to soldiers, awarded with Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar

A 10-year-old boy Shavn Singh from Punjab's Ferozepur has been awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which is India's highest civilian honour for children. President Draupadi Murmu has presented him the award for his true humanity and patriotism.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 03:08 PM IST

Who is Shavn Singh and why was he awarded Bal Puraskar?

Shavn Singh, who hails from Punjab's Ferozepur district is just 10 years old. He studie in class 4, who aspires to become a soldier. His village Chak Taran wali is at the border of India and Pakistan. He is the real life Operation Sindoor hero.

On May 7, 2024 India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted the terrorist base camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, as an aftermath of a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Several soldiers were stationed at the border areas, including the village of Shavn Singh

Shavn Singh, with true patriotism, made daily rounds from his home to his family's farmland where Indian soldiers were stationed during the Operation. He brought water, milk, lassi, and ice for the soldiers in the scorching heat, in a high-risk time, when Pakistani drones were infiltrating inside Indian borders. He even persuaded his family to offer their home to soldiers, while they were fighting against Pakistan dueing a brief conflict.

The Indian Army also recognized his efforts and announced that it will fully sponsor his education. He was also honoured by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command at the Ferozepur Cantonment. For his bravery and patriotism, the Union government shortlisted him for the National Children's Award, 2025.

