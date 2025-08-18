'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
INDIA

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Meerut toll plaza in Sarurpur area, when a soldier was on his way back to duty.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency at a Meerut toll plaza, where an Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by toll plaza employees in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on August 17. The incident also sparked outrage on social media after its video surfaced. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area, when Kapil, a soldier from Gotka village posted in Srinagar, was on his way back to duty.

What happened?

The Army soldier's car was caught in a long queue, and when he asked the toll staff to clear the way faster, an altercation broke out. The argument escalated, and Kapil was beaten up by toll plaza employees, officials said. On the basis of CCTV footage and a complaint filed by the soldier's family, police registered a case and arrested six employees. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said efforts are on to identify and nab others involved.

NHAI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collection agency, M/s Dharam Singh, for what it termed a 'grave breach of contract'. The authority also initiated proceedings to terminate the agency's contract and debar it from future bids. "NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on national highways," it said in a statement.

The Indian Army's Central Command also weighed in with a sharp reaction. In a post on X, it said: "The Army strongly condemns such incident against a serving soldier. Highest authorities of Uttar Pradesh Police have been approached to bring the guilty to book." "The Indian Army remains committed to ensure justice and will pursue the case to its logical conclusion," the Central Command said.

READ | Airtel down for several users across country, company issues statement

