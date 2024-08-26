Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway soon; know route, status, distance, speed and more

Twitter
The construction work of the Ganga Expressway is in full swing in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal and Badaun.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 09:01 PM IST

Many expressways and highways are being built in the country for better connectivity and reduce travel time. Both state governments and the Centre are constructing several expressways at a rapid pace. One such expressway is being built from Meerut to Prayagraj is Ganga Expressway. It is a 594 km under construction 6-lane greenfield access-controlled highway being built by UPEIDA. The speed limit for the expressway will be set to 120 kmph

Ganga Expressway completion date

The work of building expressways is going on at a rapid pace in the country. The section between Meerut and Prayagraj is expected to be ready by 2025. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to complete all the work of the Ganga expressway before Mahakumbh 2025.

Ganga Expressway route

The 594 km long Ganga Expressway will connect Bijauli village near Kharkhauda on NH-334 in Meerut district with Judapur Dandu village near Soraon on NH-19 in Prayagraj district.

It will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh (from west to east) -- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Bilgram, Mallawan, Bangarmau, Safipur, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Ganga Expressway status

Reports suggest the pace of construction work is in full swing in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal and Badaun. Work is in progress on a total of 129.7 km in these six districts. At the same time, according to the report of UPDA headquarters, 57 per cent of work has been completed in the 594 km stretch between Meerut and Prayagraj. Ganga Expressway’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi in Shahjahanpur on December 18, 2021. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
