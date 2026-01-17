Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours: India's longest expressway to open in UP next month, linking 12 districts, check details here

India’s longest Ganga Expressway is set to open next month after successful FASTag toll trials. Spanning 594 km across 12 districts, the six-lane highway will boost east–west connectivity in Uttar Pradesh with advanced safety, AI monitoring and faster travel times.

Ganga Expressway, India’s longest access-controlled highway, is expected to open to the public next month, according to an announcement by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Spanning nearly 594 kilometres, the mega project has reached its final stage after successful testing of FASTag-enabled toll plazas—one of the last operational requirements before commissioning.

FASTag Testing Clears Major Hurdle

UPEIDA confirmed that trial runs of the contactless toll collection system were conducted at multiple locations along the expressway. One of the key tests in the Budaun district demonstrated smooth operation, with boom barriers opening automatically as vehicles slowed and FASTag scanners detected valid tags. Officials involved in the trials said the system performed efficiently, validating its readiness for full-scale use.

Following the successful test, FASTag trials are continuing across other sections of the expressway under different construction packages. Authorities believe the automated tolling system will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring uninterrupted high-speed travel once traffic begins.

Route and Regional Connectivity

Running across 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, the expressway is designed to significantly improve east–west connectivity within Uttar Pradesh. Once operational, it is expected to cut travel times sharply and offer a faster alternative to existing highways, especially for long-distance commuters and freight movement.

Engineering on a Massive Scale

Built as a six-lane expressway with provisions for future expansion, the project involves extensive supporting infrastructure. The route crosses more than 140 water bodies and includes seven road overbridges, 17 interchanges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, and hundreds of underpasses and culverts. This dense network is aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow while minimising disruption to nearby towns and villages.

Advanced Safety and Monitoring Systems

Beyond connectivity, road quality and safety have been key priorities. The Uttar Pradesh government has partnered with ETH Zurich University and Switzerland-based RTDT Laboratories AG to deploy AI-assisted monitoring technology. Specially equipped vehicles fitted with vibration tools and accelerometer sensors are being used to assess road surface quality, comfort levels and elevation changes in real time.

Officials noted that this technology allows construction flaws to be detected and corrected during the building phase, an improvement over earlier methods that relied on post-construction inspections. Encouraged by its success, the same system is expected to be adopted for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

A Major Boost for Uttar Pradesh

With construction nearing completion, toll systems tested and safety monitoring already in place, the Ganga Expressway is on track to open next month. Once operational, it is expected to transform travel across Uttar Pradesh and mark a major leap in the state’s infrastructure development.