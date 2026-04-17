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Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours? Ganga Expressway, worth Rs 36230 crore, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 29; Check toll prices here

The Ganga Expressway is on the brink of inauguration, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity and economic development. It is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. Here's all you need to know about the Ganga Expressway.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours? Ganga Expressway, worth Rs 36230 crore, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 29; Check toll prices here
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The Ganga Expressway is on the brink of inauguration, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity and economic development. It is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. As per reports, the foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 18, 2021. Hardoi district h been planned for inauguration ceremony, scheduled for last week of April. The Ganga expressway is set to become the longest greenfield expressway in the country, which begins at Bijoli village in Meerut and extends all the way to Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. It will be a fully access-controlled corridor and holds the potential for future expansion to eight lanes.

About the Ganga Expressway

  • The Ganga Expressway is a six-lane corridor which is expandable to eight corridor, which spans 594 kilometres from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east.
  • It is developed by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore. 
  • Running parallel to the Ganga river, the expressway passes through 12 districts, including Bulandshahr, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, and Rae Bareli.
  • It will provide high-speed connectivity to over 500 villages, linking western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region to the eastern cultural and religious hub of Prayagraj.
  • The expressway is expected to cut travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10–12 hours to just 6–7 hours, significantly improving mobility for commuters and logistics operators.
  • The project features a 3.5-kilometre emergency airstrip near Shahjahanpur, designed for Indian Air Force operations. The strip was successfully tested in May 2025 with multiple aircraft, including fighter jets and transport planes, underlining the project’s strategic importance.

Toll and Travel Costs

Proposed toll rates suggest a cost of approximately Rs 2.55 per kilometre for cars, translating to around Rs 1,500 for the full stretch from Meerut to Prayagraj. FASTag-based electronic toll collection will be mandatory, in line with national highway standards.

 

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