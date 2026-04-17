Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours? Ganga Expressway, worth Rs 36230 crore, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 29; Check toll prices here

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INDIA
The Ganga Expressway is on the brink of inauguration, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity and economic development. It is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. Here's all you need to know about the Ganga Expressway.
The Ganga Expressway is on the brink of inauguration, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity and economic development. It is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. As per reports, the foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 18, 2021. Hardoi district h been planned for inauguration ceremony, scheduled for last week of April. The Ganga expressway is set to become the longest greenfield expressway in the country, which begins at Bijoli village in Meerut and extends all the way to Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. It will be a fully access-controlled corridor and holds the potential for future expansion to eight lanes.
Proposed toll rates suggest a cost of approximately Rs 2.55 per kilometre for cars, translating to around Rs 1,500 for the full stretch from Meerut to Prayagraj. FASTag-based electronic toll collection will be mandatory, in line with national highway standards.