Uttar Pradesh: Meerut schools to remain closed till January 1 in view of cold wave, check details

Uttar Pradesh: From January 2, schools will be operated from 10 am to 3 pm, according to an official statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh schools: As north India continues to witness a cold wave these days, the district administration in Uttar Prades's Meerut has decided to close schools for all classes till January 1 in the city. It will be applied to all boards of the district such as Basic Education, Secondary Education, CVSC Board/ICSC Board, Madrasa Board and Sanskrit Board.

From January 2, schools will be operated from 10 am to 3 pm, according to an official statement.  

"The cold is increasing every day in the district for the last five days. Due to this, the students are facing difficulty in coming to school. It has been informed by the principals of the schools running in the district that the health of the students is being adversely affected due to the cold, due to which the demand for leave is being made in the schools," the order stated.

READ | Delhi school teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport during winter vacation, here's why

