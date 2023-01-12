Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway's top speed revealed, it will have 2 main toll plazas

Ganga Expressway: Rs 36,000 crore will be spent for the construction of the expressway. (Representational)

The ambitious Ganga Expressway will connect prominent cities of Hindu heritage. The Ganga Expressway will start from Meerut and end at Prayagraj. The length of the expressway will be 594 kilometers. It will connect 12 Uttar Pradesh districts. The construction work for the Ganga Expressway has begun in Prayagraj.

The expressway will cover 20 villages in UP's Prayagraj. The government has completed the land acquisition process. The owners of the land have also received compensation. The poles and high tension wires have been removed and the land has been levelled in the city for the construction of the expressway.

The Central government has released the first tranche of the money needed for the construction of the expressway. They have released Rs 600 crore.

The Ganga Expressway will cover cities like Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Several underpasses and interchanges will be built for the six-lane expressway. It will have two main toll gates -- one in Prayagraj and the second in Meerut. 12 additional ramps will also be made.

With this expressway, it will get easier to travel from Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana to Bihar, West Bengal and the north eastern states. It will also be connected with the Pratapgarh-Sultanpur highway, Prayagraj-Gorakhpur highway and the Varanasi highway.

Rs 36,000 crore will be spent for the construction of the expressway. It will link 12 districts and 519 villages.

The maximum allowed speed on the expressway will be 120 kmph.