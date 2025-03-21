The woman, Muskan Rastogi, is accused of killing her husband Saurabh Rajput in collusion with her lover, Sahil Shukla. Muskan and Sahil allegedly stabbed Saurabh to death, chopped his body into more than a dozen pieces, and stacked it inside a plastic drum filled with cement.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media where the woman accused of killing her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is seen dancing with him along with their daughter.

The video is reportedly from their 6-year-old daughter's birthday party.

In the viral clip, the three can be seen dancing to the song "Bankar Kabootari" inside a restaurant. It is not clear when exactly the video was taken.

Allegations

The woman, Muskan Rastogi, is accused of killing her husband Saurabh Rajput in collusion with her lover, Sahil Shukla. Muskan and Sahil allegedly stabbed Saurabh to death, chopped his body into more than a dozen pieces, and stacked it inside a plastic drum filled with cement. The alleged incident took place on March 4 when Saurabh was seen for the last time. After the murder, Muskan and Sahil reportedly left Meerut to stay at a hill station.

Police statement

"Saurabh had been missing since March 4. Based on suspicion, we questioned Muskan and Sahil. During interrogation, Sahil confessed to the murder and revealed how they disposed off the body," said Meerut SP Ayush Vikram Singh.

Investigation

Saurabh, a Merchant Navy officer, had been posted in London for some time and had recently returned to Meerut. He and Muskan had gotten married in 2016. The two, along with their daughter, lived in a rented house in Meerut.

Muskan and Sahil have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody for two weeks by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.