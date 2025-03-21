New videos and an audio clip surface in the Saurabh Kumar Singh murder case, showing accused Muskan and lover Sahil celebrating Holi and ordering a birthday cake after the murder.

The shocking murder case of Saurabh Kumar Singh, a Merchant Navy officer from Meerut, continues to reveal new twists. After his murder, several videos and chat screenshots related to the case are going viral on social media. Earlier, a video of Saurabh happily dancing at his daughter’s birthday party had surfaced. Now, another video has gone viral — this time featuring his wife, Muskan, and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, celebrating Holi together.

In this newly leaked Holi video, Muskan and Sahil can be seen enjoying themselves, dancing, laughing, and playing with colors. According to discussions among locals and social media users, this video is believed to have been recorded after Saurabh’s murder, showing the accused pair having fun without any worry. People are now questioning who is leaking these videos and why they are being shared.

Adding to the controversy, an audio clip of Muskan has also come to light. In this voice note, she is heard asking a cab driver to bring a birthday cake for her husband. She clearly instructs the driver not to call her on the phone and instead leave the cake at the hotel reception. The cab driver later informed police officials about this entire incident.

Police Investigation Continues

The Meerut police have already arrested both main accused — Muskan and Sahil. However, the new viral videos and chat leaks are now becoming part of the ongoing investigation. Police are now looking into who is behind leaking these videos and what the intention might be.

This case has attracted a lot of public attention. The emotional video of Saurabh dancing with his daughter just days before his death, combined with the carefree Holi celebrations of the accused, has deeply shocked people. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working on every angle to bring complete justice in this high-profile murder case.