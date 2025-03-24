Muskaan and Sahil stabbed Saurabh to death, cut his body into pieces, and sealed them in a drum filled with cement. After committing the crime, the couple went on a trip to Himachal Pradesh.

Meerut police have revealed shocking new details in the murder of Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, allegedly killed by his wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. According to reports, Muskaan tampered with her husband's prescription to buy sleeping pills, which she used to drug him before the murder. She purchased the pills from Usha Medical Store, which has now come under investigation. Officials are reviewing two years of sales records to determine if the drugs were sold legally.

The truth came to light on March 18 when Muskaan confessed to her mother, who then informed the police. A post-mortem report revealed that Saurabh was stabbed in the heart three times with great force. His head was severed, his hands were cut off, and his legs were bent to fit inside the drum. Doctors confirmed that he died from excessive bleeding and shock.

Saurabh and Muskaan had been married since 2016 and had a six-year-old daughter. The child reportedly told neighbours, "Papa is in the drum," raising concerns that she may have witnessed the crime.

Meanwhile, Muskaan’s family has refused to support her in court. She has requested a government lawyer, while Sahil has not made any such demand. The accused also asked to stay together in prison but were denied.