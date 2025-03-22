Ajab Singh, the driver who took the couple on a trip through Himachal Pradesh, said their behaviour did not indicate that they had just committed a brutal crime.

In a significant development, a cab driver has revealed details about the movements of Muskaan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla after they allegedly killed Muskaan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput. Ajab Singh, the driver who took the couple on a trip through Himachal Pradesh, told India Today that their behaviour did not indicate they had just committed a brutal crime. He said that throughout their journey to Shimla and Manali, Muskaan and Sahil barely spoke to each other, and Muskaan received only two calls from her mother.

According to PTI, the couple checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10, pretending to be husband and wife. They stayed in room 203 for six days, rarely leaving their room. The hotel operator, Aman Kumar, said they interacted minimally with the staff, refused room cleaning services, and only went out once a day in their cab.

On March 16, they checked out, telling the hotel staff they were returning to Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, the driver also revealed that Sahil consumed two bottles of alcohol daily, while Muskaan drank three cans of beer. Despite being on the run, they celebrated Holi. A video has emerged showing the couple attending a Holi party, smiling and dancing together. Another clip shows Muskaan feeding Sahil cake on his birthday and giving him a kiss.

During the trip, Muskaan sent an audio message to the driver, asking him to buy a cake for Sahil’s birthday. She instructed him to deliver it discreetly and not call her, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to the report, the couple hired the cab for Rs 54,000 on March 4, the same day Saurabh was murdered. They travelled across Himachal Pradesh before returning to Meerut on March 17. The driver claimed he had no idea about the crime and only realised something was suspicious when he saw Muskaan drinking on the way back.

Muskaan and Sahil were arrested on Tuesday. According to police, they confessed to stabbing Saurabh Rajput to death on March 4. After killing him, they chopped his body into pieces, placed the remains in a drum, and sealed it with cement.