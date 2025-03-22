In the video, Muskan and Sahil can be seen dancing and laughing for the camera, their faces and clothes covered in Holi colours. There is music in the background and some other people can also be seen in the video.

In the sensational murder case from Meerut, a new video has surfaced, further heightening the shock value of the case among people. The video shows that merely days after brutally killing her husband, Muskan Rastogi celebrated Holi with her lover Sahil Shukla in Manali. Sahil is a co-accused in the murder of the husband, Saurabh Rajput.

In the video, Muskan and Sahil can be seen dancing and laughing for the camera, their faces and clothes covered in Holi colours.

There is music in the background and some other people can also be seen in the video.

Murder

Muskan and Sahil reportedly killed Saurabh on March 3 after drugging him. The two accused allegedly stabbed the latter to death, chopped up his body into more than a dozen pieces, and stacked it inside a plastic drum filled with cement. After the alleged murder, Muskan and Sahil went on a trip to Manali and Shimla. They have since been arrested and police say they have confessed to the crime.

Investigation

Saurabh, a Merchant Navy officer, had been working at a bakery in London for some time, and had returned to Meerut in late-February. He and Muskan had gotten married in 2016. The two had a six-year-old daughter together.

It is believed that Saurabh was aware of Muskan's affair with Sahil.

Muskan and Sahil have since been sent to judicial custody for two weeks by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.