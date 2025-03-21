The gruesome killing of Meerut's former Merchant Navy Officer, Saurabh Rajput, has sent shockwaves through the nation, with chilling details getiing revealed day by day. His wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla conspired his murder.

The gruesome killing of Meerut's former Merchant Navy Officer, Saurabh Rajput, has sent shockwaves through the nation, with chilling details getiing revealed day by day. His wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla conspired his murder.

After killing him, the duo chopped his body and hid the pieces in a cement drum. Moreover, allegations of black magic have also surfaced. As per media reports, citing police officials, co-accused Sahil Shukla used to perform black magic. After the police entered his room as a part of the probe, they were shocked to discover bizarre images and structures on the walls.

Meanwhile, Shukla and Rastogi have been arrested and are currently being investigated by the police.

Earlier, the accused's parents demanded death penalty for her, asserting that she is "not fit for society". Now, her mother, Kavita, has appealed to all the children not to hide anything from their parents.

She believes that had Muskaan shared her problems with her parents, she wouldn't have chosen the wrong path. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Kavita said, "I want to tell all the children out there that never hide anything from your parents. My child has committed a big mistake. I used to ask her continuously what the problem was, but she kept losing weight; she had lost 10 kg in 2 years. She hid a lot of things from us and that's why she is in jail today. We have no idea if she was brainwashed or did drugs...had she shared something with us, she wouldn't have been in this condition..."

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy Officer, used to reside in London. He came back home in February to surprise his wife, as per media reports. Days after he went missing on March 3, his body was found in a cement drum, chopped into pieces.

An investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.