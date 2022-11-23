Search icon
Meerut man serves in Indian Army for 4 months before finding he was never recruited, files complaint

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

Meerut man Manoj Kumar was posted with 108 infantry Battalion TS (Territorial Army) 'Mahar' at 272 Transit Camp in Pathankot. After serving for four whole months, Manoj realised that he was never actually recruited by the Indian Army. 

The man in his 20s was doing his four-month training and it was complete with ID and uniform. Immediately after he realised the truth, Manoj lodged a complaint with the police. 

After a police investigation, it was found that Manoj Kumar was duped. Army sources told the media that Kumar was put in four months of service and was getting a salary of Rs 12,500 per month since July. 

Read: Measles claims life of second child in two days, 8-month-old dies in Mumbai; toll reaches 12

The Meerut Police and Indian Army conducted a joint investigation and found that Rahul Singh, a sepoy in the Indian Army and his accomplice recruited Kumar in return of Rs 16 lakh. They were luring young people by promising jobs in the army and providing them with fake appointment letters, and fake IDs to the victims. 

