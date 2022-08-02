Meerut: Jail inmates make national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'campaign

File Photo

Inmates at Meerut District Jail are making national flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. This is being done on the orders of Chief Development Officer Shashank Chaudhary in collaboration with the District Industries Center in Meerut for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Thirty male inmates and ten female inmates are always working on the Tiranga. The jail has about 39 barracks, and the national flag will be flown over each one. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be aggressively enforced at the district jail", Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

All inmates and staff members will hoist the flag, and visitors will also be presented with a tricolor.

The tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to an official statement.

The tricolor will be flown above the residences as part of the program from August 13 to 15, with public engagement and participation from government and private entities, according to the statement.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a matter of pride for every citizen and during the last 75 years of Independence, not only have India's democratic roots deepened, but the country is well placed in the global perspective from the developmental point of view.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a new way and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah said the success of the programme cannot be achieved only by an idea or through appeals to the people, but must be taken to the people through the participation of the central and state governments.