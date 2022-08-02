Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Meerut: Jail inmates make national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'campaign

All inmates and staff members will hoist the flag, and visitors will also be presented with a tricolor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Meerut: Jail inmates make national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'campaign
File Photo

Inmates at Meerut District Jail are making national flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. This is being done on the orders of Chief Development Officer Shashank Chaudhary in collaboration with the District Industries Center in Meerut for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Thirty male inmates and ten female inmates are always working on the Tiranga. The jail has about 39 barracks, and the national flag will be flown over each one. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be aggressively enforced at the district jail", Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

All inmates and staff members will hoist the flag, and visitors will also be presented with a tricolor.

The tricolour will be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses across the country for three days next month under the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, according to an official statement.

The tricolor will be flown above the residences as part of the program from August 13 to 15, with public engagement and participation from government and private entities, according to the statement.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a matter of pride for every citizen and during the last 75 years of Independence, not only have India's democratic roots deepened, but the country is well placed in the global perspective from the developmental point of view.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a new way and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah said the success of the programme cannot be achieved only by an idea or through appeals to the people, but must be taken to the people through the participation of the central and state governments.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in women's vault Final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.