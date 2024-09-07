This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Designed to revolutionize transportation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the metro aims to provide a safe, fast, and modern mobility solution for residents.

In a significant milestone, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) unveiled the cutting-edge features of the Meerut Metro, a pioneering urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), at the RRTS Depot in Duhai, Ghaziabad, on Saturday.

On this occasion, talking to ANI, Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC, said that Meerut Metro will revolutionize the city's transportation, enhancing connectivity, productivity and overall quality of life. By providing a modern, reliable and fast transit system, it will reduce travel time, alleviate traffic congestion and foster economic growth. NCRTC has focused on understanding the commuter needs in detail and customized the features of this new-age transit mode, to ensure utmost comfort and efficient journeys for the people.

Goel further said that in an innovative approach, the Meerut Metro will operate on the same RRTS infrastructure from Meerut South to Modipuram. This integration is vital for providing a holistic and seamless new-age public transit mode for the people of western Uttar Pradesh. At four of these stations, commuters will be able to switch to Namo Bharat train services and vice versa. These stations will be Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. This innovative approach has led to significant savings in terms of construction cost of infrastructure, viz OHE, viaduct, track, signaling, etc.

The MD, NCRTC, informed that the Meerut Metro corridor spans 23 km with 13 stations, including 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections. Nine stations are elevated, three are underground, and one station (depot station) will be at grade. This 23-kilometer distance will be covered by these modern trainsets within 30 minutes. The stations are Meerut South (elevated), Partapur (elevated), Rithani (elevated), Shatabdi Nagar (elevated), Brahampuri (elevated), Meerut Central (underground), Bhaisali (underground), Begumpul (underground), and MES Colony (elevated). Daurli (elevated), Meerut North (elevated), Modipuram (elevated), and Modipuram Depot (at grade).

The Meerut Metro train will have a design speed of 135 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph. The trainsets, with their sleek and state-of-the-art modern light weight design, built with stainless steel, are energy efficient and equipped with a regenerative braking system. They are also compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Operations (ATO), he added.

Meerut Metro are three-car trainsets with ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse and longitudinal seating arrangements with comfortable cushioned seats. More than 700 passengers can travel in a train, with a seating capacity of 173.

Talking about the features of the train set, Goel said that Meerut Metro's design embodies a modern aesthetic, prioritizing passenger comfort, safety, and security. The coaches are air-conditioned, having luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV cameras, USB mobile charging facilities, dynamic route maps, and many other modern conveniences.

He further said that prioritizing safety, platform screen doors (PSDs) will be installed at all stations synchronized with metro operations and also help in ensuring crowd management. Selective door opening via push buttons reduces energy consumption. Also, safety measures like passenger emergency communication systems, fire extinguishers, alarms, and talk-back systems are integrated.

There will be a specific reserved seating arrangement in each coach of the metro train for women passengers and senior citizens, Goel added.

He also informed that both stations and trains are universally accessible, with dedicated space for medical stretchers/wheelchairs in emergencies. The metro stations also have spacious lifts to accommodate medical stretchers and wheelchairs.

It is notable that under the Make in India guidelines, 100 percent of the trainsets for Meerut Metro are being manufactured in India. M/s Alstom (formerly M/s Bombardier) was awarded the manufacturing contract, under which they will deliver the three-car trainsets for the Meerut Metro, bundled with rolling stock maintenance for 15 years. These world-class trains are being manufactured in Savli, Gujarat. To date, five Meerut Metro trainsets have been handed over to NCRTC.

On October 20, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first Regional Rapid Transit System and flagged off the first Namo Bharat train. With this, the 17-kilometre-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was operationalized for the public.

(with inputs from ANI)