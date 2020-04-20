Meerut hospital apologises for controversial ad refusing admission to Muslims without negative COVID-19 test result

The Velantis Cancer Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has now tendered an apology for an earlier statement in which the hospital had demanded negative COVID-19 results from Muslim patients as a necessary precondition for admitting them. The controversial statement had attracted widespread controversy and even an FIR at the Meerut Police Station for inciting religious tensions.

In today's apology, the Meerut hospital stated that the earlier advertisement was an 'appeal' to everyone to follow government guidelines and had "nothing to do with religion", adding that the hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"The advertisement was an appeal to all the people to follow the government guidelines so that everyone stays safe. It has nothing to do with religion. We apologise as some words hurt people's sentiments. The hospital never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments," said Dr. Amit Jain, Velantis Cancer Hospital.

Meanwhile, Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni said, "We have registered a case. We are taking action as per the evidence available."

For context, the earlier controversial statement by the Meerut cancer hospital was published in the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', where it was said that patients and their caretakers belonging to the Muslim community must test negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, failing which they would not be admitted into the hospital. The hospital also asked Muslims to carry their COVID-19 test reports as evidence. The reasoning for this kind of a requirement, the hospital had said, was the members of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi who had allegedly played a major role in spreading the virus outbreak in India. The hospital's advertisement also accused those related to the Jamaat of misbehaving with the medical staff.

In today's apology statement, the hospital is looking to leave its shady advertisement behind as it urged people of all religions (Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Sikh Christians) to come forward in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,084 COVID-19 cases, including 108 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 17 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Reports corroborated that this is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the country yet.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.