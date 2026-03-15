Meerut Horror: Son kills father with brick, slits own wrist after drunken brawl, probe underway

Aman allegedly killed his father Rajesh in Meerut after a drunken dispute, striking him with a brick and attempting self-harm.

A horrific incident unfolded in Meerut's Civil Lines area on Friday night, where a man allegedly killed his father in a drunken altercation. The accused, identified as Aman, crushed his father's head with a brick, leaving him dead.

The Incident

According to police, Aman and his father Rajesh, a scrap trader, had been drinking together near Jail Chungi when they got into a heated argument. The altercation escalated, and Aman attacked his father, crushing his head with a brick. After the brutal act, Aman slit his own wrist with a knife, prompting locals to alert the police.

Victim's Background

Rajesh, a native of Motihari in Bihar, had been living in Meerut with Aman for around 20 years. The family, including Rajesh's wife Anita and other children, lives in Bihar. Rajesh and Aman operated a scrap trading business from two municipal shops in the locality.

Investigation Underway

Police received information about the incident around 12:30 am and detained Aman. Rajesh was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram said the police received information about the incident around 12.30 am.

“Police received information that father and son Rajesh and Aman had a dispute after drinking alcohol near Jail Chungi. During the altercation, Aman attacked Rajesh on the head. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. The accused Aman has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being taken,” he said.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the community, highlighting concerns about domestic violence and substance abuse.