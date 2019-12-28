Meerut cop caught on camera saying 'Go to Pakistan', threatening anti-CAA protestors with arrest

Amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer in Meerut was caught on camera making a communal remark on residents of a Muslim-majority locality there on December 20.

As the police dressed in riot gear were attempting to tackle violent protests that broke out after Friday prayers in Meerut's Lisari Gate, a senior police officer was seen saying 'Go to Pakistan' to a group of men wearing skull caps.

"Those wearing black and blue badges, tell them to go to Pakistan," SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh was recorded as saying.

"If you don't want to live in this country, go to Pakistan!!!!.... I remember this lane now. After I remember, I can even reach your grandmother," threatened the SP.

Singh also threated the locals with arrests. "Every man from each house will be arrested," he said.

The incident happened when the police were chasing four protestors in the lane, following which communal remarks and abuses were hurled at the locals.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut, came to the police officer's defense, saying that the remarks made by the police officer came at a time when the 'situation was extremely volatile', adding that 'anti-India&pro-neigbouring country slogans were being raised there'.

"Yes if the situation was normal then the choice of words could have been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile, our officers showed a lot of restraint, there was no firing by Police," he said.

Prashant Kumar,ADG Meerut: Yes if situation was normal then choice of words could have been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile,our officers showed a lot of restraint,there was no firing by Police. (2/2) https://t.co/B4HLcj6q6M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

"Stones were being pelted,anti-India&pro-neigbouring country slogans were being raised there. The situation was very very tense. PFI pamphlets were being distributed. This was despite all appeals, including by religious leaders," he added.

Commenting on the viral video of him making the communal remark, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, " Some boys after seeing us raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. I told them if you raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much that you pelt stones then go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them."

Akhilesh Narayan Singh,Meerut SP on his viral video: Some boys after seeing us raised Pakistan zindabad slogans and started running. I told them if you raise Pakistan zindabad slogans and hate India so much that you pelt stones then go to Pakistan. We are trying to identify them. pic.twitter.com/qoxqzSj6gs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Amping up its crackdown on intensifying anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the Yogi Adityanath government is taking stern measures to bring the tumultuous political atmosphere in the state to rest. The UP Police has, till now, registered a total of 498 cases, taken nearly 5,558 people into custody and arrested 1,246 people in this regard.

According to the data released by the police, action has also been taken against nearly 20,950 'objectionable' social media posts and 95 cases have also been registered in this regard. This includes 10,380 Twitter posts, 10,339 Facebook posts and 181 uploads on YouTube.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look especially into the matter of violent protesters destroying public property. The police is investigating the perpetrators involved, identifying them and starting the process of confiscating their personal properties to compensate for the damages to public property.

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh during conflicts ever since massive protests erupted against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While the administration swears by a code of restoring law and order, several activists have accused the UP police of using excessive force while dealing with the protesters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, however, repeatedly made it clear that violent protesters vandalising public property will not be dealt a soft hand and the UP Police will take every step necessary to restore order to public life. The Chief Minister had also, earlier this month, said that his government would "take revenge" against the ones involved in vandalism.

The UP Police have also imposed Section 144 in all districts and has banned mobile internet and SMS services in various parts of the state. The mobile internet and SMS services remained suspended until 10 PM, on Friday (December 27). The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.