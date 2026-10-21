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Meerut Blue Drum Case: Mumbai influencer petitions district court to adopt Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old child

The development comes at a time when questions are being raised about the child's future, as Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been awarded death penalty by a Meerut court.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 09:15 PM IST

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Mumbai influencer petitions district court to adopt Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old child
Meerut Blue Drum Murder Convict Muskan Rastogi
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Social media influencer Faizan Ansari from Mumbai has filed an application in the Meerut district court stating that he wishes to take care of Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old daughter. Muskan is lodged in jail for allegedly murdering her husband along with her lover. According to Ansari, he filed the plea to adopt Radha, who was born in prison while her mother was in custody, so that she can have a better upbringing away from jail.

The development comes at a time when questions are being raised about the child's future, as Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been awarded death penalty by a Meerut court.

Ansari on adopting Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old child 

Ansari said his aim is to give Radha a secure and stable childhood and that he does not want the child to suffer because of her mother's imprisonment. He clarified that he does not intend to interfere in the court's judgment or the legal process, but only wants to ensure a better future for the girl.

He also rejected allegations that he was doing it for social media attention, saying his concern was genuine, and submitted his financial details before the court to support his adoption plea.

Radha's future after death sentence

The future of 10-month-old Radha is under scrutiny following her mother Muskan's death sentence on October 14 in the Meerut blue drum murder case involving the killing of her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput. Radha was born on November 24, 2025, at a medical college in Meerut and was brought back to the district jail with her mother after birth. According to jail officials, her accommodation will remain unchanged for now.

She has been staying with Muskan in Meerut district jail since her birth. As per jail norms, children can live with their mothers in prison till they are six years old, so Radha is likely to continue staying there. Muskan's elder daughter, seven-year-old Pihu, is said to be living with her maternal grandparents.

About Meerut blue drum case

Muskan and Sahil Shukla were convicted for the murder of Saurabh Rajput, committed on March 3, 2025, with the verdict coming on September 30. As per the prosecution's case, they dismembered the body and stuffed it into a cement-filled blue drum to hide it. The murder was uncovered a fortnight later when the body was recovered from the couple's residence.

The shocking brutality and the unusual method of concealing the body drew national attention. The trial went on for about 13 months with 126 hearings before the court finally announced the judgment and imposed the death penalty on October 14.

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