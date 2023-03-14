Meerut: Assistant professor found dead in car, police suspect 'liquor overdose'

Meerut: The police found him buying liquor from a wine shop near the Baghpat flyover on Sunday.

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man was found dead in his car on NH-58 in UP's Meerut. The man allegedly died due to a liquor overdose. He has been identified as Ram Kumar Sharma from Rajasthan's Alwar.

He was an assistant professor. He was found in a car nearly five kilometres from the college. The police said the car had a strong liquor odour. A bottle was also found inside the car.

The police said the man allegedly died due to a possible liquor overdose. The police are waiting for the cause of death.

The man's family lives in Rajasthan. His wife called the police after he remained unavailable on the phone on Sunday.

