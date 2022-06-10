Army Major accused of cutting wife's finger in UP's Meerut

Meerut: A local police officer said an FIR has been registered in the case. (Representational)

A senior Army officer has been accused of cutting wife's finger over dowry demand. A case has been registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The officer, a Major-ranked officer with the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at 510 Army Base in Meerut, has been mentally harassing her since 2014 when they got married, she said in a complaint.

Chandrakant Meena, Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police, said the Major will be booked under harassment, dowry and domestic abuse charges. His wife, in her early thirties, had approached the police with her injured finger.

A local police officer said an FIR has been registered in the case.

The woman's father, a retired Navy officer, has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding justice for his daughter.

He said the police had dissuaded him from filing the FIR and advised him to reach a compromise with the accused.

With inputs from ANI