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Meenakshi Natarajan's RS dream shattered? Supreme Court rejects Congress leader's plea; details inside

Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature in Madhya Pradesh was rejected by the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court noted arguments by the Election Commission's counsel, saying it is mandatory to disclose all pending criminal cases.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

Meenakshi Natarajan's RS dream shattered? Supreme Court rejects Congress leader's plea; details inside
Meenakshi Natarajan's RS dream shattered? (Representational image)
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Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature in Madhya Pradesh was rejected by the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court noted arguments by the Election Commission's counsel, saying it is mandatory to disclose all pending criminal cases.

“It is submitted that any non-disclosure would entail rejection of nomination and the Returning Officer has not committed any error,” the court said, according to LiveLaw. The top court also said that once a nomination is rejected, the only remedy is to approach the poll panel. 

“However erroneous the decision may be, once a nomination is rejected, the remedy ordinarily lies elsewhere. Is there any judgment of this Court where we have interfered at that stage?” the court was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(This is a breaking story)

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