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Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan slams BJP after RS nomination rejected: 'Trampling upon Constitution and democracy'

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Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha nomination row: EC to meet Congress delegation as it alleges BJP Conspiracy; What all happened?

Amid the Opposition party’s protest over the issue and its claim that the election agency refused to meet their delegation, the latter has announced that it will meet a party delegation on Wednesday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha nomination row: EC to meet Congress delegation as it alleges BJP Conspiracy; What all happened?
EC has agreed to meet Congress delegation over Meenakshi Natarajan nomination case
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Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination rejection has triggered a political row with Congress trading fresh allegations with BJP and the Election Commission (EC). Amid the Opposition party’s protest over the issue and its claim that the election agency refused to meet their delegation, the latter has announced that it will meet a party delegation on Wednesday. 

This was followed by the Congress leaders calling off their protest outside the EC office in Bhopal after Deputy Chief Election Officer (Madhya Pradesh) Sanjay Kumar Shrivastava gave them time to meet the concerned Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). 

Speaking to ANI, Shrivastava clarified that the meeting could not take place immediately because the CEO was unwell. “We have given a time. We will invite the CEO. He has been unwell today, which is why we haven't been able to talk,” he said. Congress has levelled serious allegations against the EC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan accusing the ruling party of attempting to “trample the Constitution and democracy”. She said that there was an attempt to “manipulate” the Rajya Sabha elections.      

Why was Natarajan’s nomination cancelled?

Returning officer AP Singh had rejected the nomination of the Congress leader after BJP challenged it accusing Natarajan of failure to disclose details of a pending case in Telangana. Congress immediately struck back by calling the move “illegal” and accused BJP of engineering a “constitutional conspiracy” to snatch a third RS seat even when it lacks numbers. As per election law, the EC cannot reverse a returning officer’s decision during scrutiny. 

How can BJP gain from this?

BJP made a surprise move by fielding Mahesh Kewat as a third Rajya Sabha candidate. In such a situation, with 164 MLAs in the 230-member assembly, BJP is secured with a clear victory over two seats. For winning a seat, a candidate needs 58 votes, leaving Kewat dependent on surplus votes, cross-voting or abstentions. 

On Tuesday, Natarajan lashed out at the BJP and accused it of “attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election”. Addressing a press conference, she also accused the BJP of having “subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh” earlier. She said the BJP fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. 

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar said that the entire Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will meet with the CEO on Wednesday morning to demand that a recently invalidated nomination form be declared valid. 

Speaking to ANI, Singhar said, “Just as we staged a sit-in today demanding a meeting with the CEO. The Deputy CEO informed us that a meeting with the MLAs would be arranged for tomorrow morning at 11 AM. The entire Congress legislative party will arrive at that time. Regarding the incident that occurred today, specifically the invalidation of the form, we will demand that it be declared valid. We will take this matter up with the CEO of the Election Commission.”

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