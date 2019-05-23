Medinipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh trailing narrowly

Result update:

Medinipur voted in the sixth phase of polling on the 12th May.

At 12.30 PM, BJP's Bengal state President Dilip Ghosh is trailing by 604 votes.

Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the star constituencies which is going to polls on 12th May. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is squaring against veteran TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhuniya. Long been a Left bastion, Bengali filmstar Sandhya Roy broke the 34-year-long streak in 2014 when she defeated CPI's Prabodh Panda by 1.86 lakh votes.

This time though, TMC has dropped veteran actress and given ticket to Manas Bhuniya who fought unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 from Ghatal. Dilip Ghosh who is an MLA from Kharagpur Sadar is now trying to take the big leap to Delhi politics. Ghosh to his credit with his rustic speak and strong focus on building the base has enthused the BJP cadres in West Bengal. The BJP top brass has canvassed for Ghosh and PM Modi has been locked in a bitter war of words with Mamata Banerjee.

Historically, BJP has always enjoyed a fair share of support in Medinipur right from the Jan Sangh days. In 1952, Durga Charan Banerjee was one of the two winners from Midnapore-Jhargram seat. It has also come second on several occasions. But Medinipur has seen Left stalwart Indrajit Gupta representing them in Parliament for five times. VK Menon too won for Bangla Congress from here. Overall it was a Left bastion with CPI winning 10 times.

Many of the cadres of the Left have now migrated to BJP which ensured that the party did reasonably well in the Panchayat elections. BJP is hoping for further erosion of the Left base and also support from TMC dissidents to stage an upset in Medinipur. Manas Bhuniya, a veteran of Sabang is in no mood to trip up and is looking to ensure that TMC organisation works smoothly on 12th May. CPI has Biplab Bhatt who isn't gaining much of a traction. The assembly segments under Medinipur are Egra,Dantan, Keshiary, Kharagpur Sadar,Narayangarh, Kharagpur and Medinipur. In the West Bengal poll battle, BJP is extremely hopeful of winning Medinipur and predict such a victory will be a huge morale booster in the run-up to 2021 assembly election.