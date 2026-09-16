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Medicine worth Rs 11 billed at Rs 325 in private hospitals, Tukaram Mundhe exposes huge pricing gap, orders crackdown

Mundhe, under whom a major FDA crackdown is going on in the state, said in a social media post that the most expensive part of a hospital bill may never even touch the hospital.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Medicine worth Rs 11 billed at Rs 325 in private hospitals, Tukaram Mundhe exposes huge pricing gap, orders crackdown
Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe; Image source: ANI
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Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe has pointed out huge margins on hospital products and medicines, saying patients may be paying hundreds or even thousands of percent more than the trade price of products used during their treatment, without knowing the actual cost.

Mundhe, under whom a major FDA crackdown is going on in the state, said in a social media post that the most expensive part of a hospital bill may never even touch the hospital.

Tukaram Mundhe's major crackdown

"The most expensive part of a hospital bill may never touch the hospital at all. A patient admitted for care has no way of knowing whether the price on a medical consumable reflects its actual cost or a markup fixed long before it ever reached the ward. That gap in information is, at its core, a public health issue," the IAS officer wrote.

He referred to findings from a survey of hospital consumables in Maharashtra, which revealed a big gap between the trade price of certain products and their printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP), leading to massive markups.

As per the figures shared by Mundhe, an IV infusion set with a trade price of Rs 11.05 had an MRP of Rs 325, which is a markup of 2,841 per cent. A syringe procured at Rs 6.75 had an MRP of Rs 57.20, while a catheter purchased for Rs 29.41 had an MRP of Rs 310.

'Patinets cannot compare prices, look for alternatives': Mundhe said

Pointing out that patients undergoing medical care cannot compare prices, look for alternatives, or question the price printed on a medical product, Mundhe said, "These are not elective purchases."

He said MRPs are often decided upstream by manufacturers and distributors and can remain detached from the trade price, creating an "unexplained margin".

"The result is a system where the party bearing the cost has the least information to evaluate it," Mundhe, who as FDA Commissioner is in charge of drug pricing and medicine-related regulation, said.

The officer also pointed to a structural regulatory gap in the pricing of medical consumables. He said while scheduled medicines have price ceilings under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, most medical devices and consumables are not subject to such controls.

He said this leaves both their pricing and the information available to patients "almost entirely unmonitored".

'Findings sent for review', says Maharashtra FDA chief

Speaking about the actions taken, Mundhe said the findings have been sent for review to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), along with a recommendation for clear guidelines on the permissible difference between the trade procurement price and the declared MRP.

He said such measures could help address both the pricing gap and the information gap that patients are left to face alone.

The FDA, under Mundhe, has been conducting an extensive food safety crackdown across Maharashtra. Several hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments have been raided and issued notices, while some have been closed down for violations. The strict enforcement has been widely applauded.

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