'Media running kangaroo courts, doing disservice to democracy': Chief Justice Ramana's sharp remarks

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana - File Photo

Detailing issues faced by the judiciary, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday delivered searing criticism of the electronic and social media, saying they were running “kangaroo courts… on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide on”.

Addressing an event at the National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi, the CJI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of the democracy.”

“Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability,” he said, adding that the media was taking the democracy backwards by overstepping and breaching their responsibilities.

"Still worse is social media," he said, calling for self-regulation of media. "I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise nation," he said.

Highlighting the issue of alleged physical attacks on judges, CJI Ramana said that while politicians and bureaucrats were often provided security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs while “ironically, judges are not extended similar protection”.

These days, we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges...Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have convicted, without Any security or assurance of safety: CJI NV Ramana in Ranchi, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/wW51CZKyp4 July 23, 2022

"These days, we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges… Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have been convicted, without Any security or assurance of safety," the Chief Justice of India said.

The CJI also pointed out that the biggest challenge before the current day judiciary was “prioritising matters for adjudication”. “The judges can’t turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts and burdens,” he was quoted as saying.

Just days ago, the CJI had called for steps to address the “grave” issue of high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, and said there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarnation without any trial.

Ramana highlighted that out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrials and lamented that in the judicial system, the process is a punishment.

He described jails as “black boxes” and said that prisons have a different impact on different categories of prisoners, particularly those belonging to marginalised communities.