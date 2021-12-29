Media misquotes price of new Maybach cars added to PM’s security detail: Sources

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently seen in a Mercedes-Maybach 650 car, a new addition to his security detail, several reports in the media quoted the price of the car as Rs 12 crore. However, the car costs much less in reality compared to the speculation, in fact, about one-third of the quoted price, sources revealed.

The SPG security detail has a 6-year replacement norm for vehicles used for protectees. The previous car used by PM Modi, a BMW, was being used for 8 years and an objection was raised over the issue in an audit. As per sources, it was compromising the life of the protectee.

Furthermore, the new Maybach cars are not an upgrade over the former cars but a routine replacement. The change of the automaker is because BMW had stopped making the model previously being used, as per sources.

The threat perception of a protectee governs the decisions related to security detail purchases and such decisions are independently taken by the SPG without any views of the protectee.

It was further mentioned that the widespread discussion around the security features of the car of the protectee is not in national interest as it puts a lot of unnecessary detail in public domain, thereby threatening the life of the protectee.

The PM had not given any preference regarding the cars used in security detail, unlike Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who had in the past used Range Rover cars procured for then PM Manmohan Singh, sources also mentioned.