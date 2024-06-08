Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 87

Ramoji Rao had been suffering from various health issues for some time and had previously received medical treatment.

Iconic media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. Mr. Rao passed away on Saturday at 4:50 a.m. after being admitted to the hospital on the 5th of this due to deteriorating health, ETV Bharat reported. He was admitted to Star Hospitals of Nanakramguda in Hyderabad on June 5 afternoon due to respiratory issues and high blood pressure.

The 87-year-old Ramoji Rao had been suffering from chronic illness and age-related health complications for a long time. The esteemed businessman had been struggling with health issues for a few days before his demise. According to sources, arrangements are being made to move Mr. Ramoji Rao's body to his home in Ramoji Film City, where friends, relatives, and well-wishers will be able to say their last goodbyes to the departed soul.