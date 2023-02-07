MedFord: Changing the Face of Healthcare in India

Meraj Zariwala, a third-generation Entrepreneur, is all set to revolutionise healthcare services in India with his multi-speciality Hospital chain, MedFord. Out of this, the first one is taking shape in Mumbra and will be operational from the 12th of February 2023.

This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with all the avant-garde facilities necessary to ensure patients have access to all required world-class health services at one location. In Meraj’s own words, "I've learned from experience that working families are often just one paycheck away from financial ruin. And it taught me firsthand how critical it is for every family to have access to quality health care."

Mumbra is one of the most densely populated regions of Mumbai. It is located on the old Mumbai-Pune highway and is heavily populated. A large community resides here in closely packed cluster homes. Although the area is known for its rich, vibrant culture and warm hospitality, it struggles with medical facilities. Moreover, it faces frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases due to its high population density.

This prompted Meraj to kick-start his Healthcare revolution in India from this region. By offering high-quality medical care and support at an affordable cost, Meraj wants to ensure that no family struggles with their medical needs.

"People from lower socioeconomic classes are the most affected of all oppressed groups, as there is a significant shortage of health centres and initiatives geared towards their well-being. My goal is to develop and implement health policies that address the needs of the general public, both the rich and the poor, and to persuade health professionals worldwide to do so," says Meraj. This hospital is the first of many steps from Meraj Zariwala in this direction.

MedFord's mission is to bring healthcare within reach by providing accessible and cost-effective services that nourish the patient's whole - body, mind, spirit, and community. In addition, it aims to empower and uplift families that have always struggled with accessing necessary healthcare facilities.

MedFord would offer a comprehensive array of healthcare services in more than 15 specialised fields, including routine wellness programs, diagnostic services, preventive care, and advanced treatments. In the era of advanced healthcare, MedFord aims to revolutionise the medical industry by providing high-quality, affordable healthcare services that are easily accessible to the community. Building on the traditional neighbourhood GP model, MedFord offers a wide range of multi-speciality medical services under one roof to better meet patients' needs.

MedFord aims to soar as a premier healthcare chain, offering cutting-edge infrastructure and amenities at an affordable price. It will strive to be a one-stop solution for all healthcare needs, with a holistic approach that addresses the medical and social well-being of its patients and the community.

Apart from Diagnostic and Curative services, MedFord will also focus on the drug menace of Mumbra. MedFord aims to tackle this issue by offering rehabilitation services to ensure an integrated approach to treatment.

The goal is to make cost-effective medical care readily available in local neighbourhoods, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances to receive quality medical consultation, treatment, and facilities. In addition, the hospital prioritizes personalized care, providing comprehensive end-to-end medical services with the ability to offer day and night services to patients.

As one of India's most technologically advanced hospitals, MedFord will offer a vast range of advanced medical and surgical interventions and a comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital will be powered by some renowned doctors from Mumbai with the latest technology to raise the bar for healthcare. The medical practises and procedures followed at MedFord will be based on research and benchmarked against the highest international standards. The hospital's combination of expert care, a welcoming patient-centred environment, and affordable pricing will ensure healthcare reaches every family.

The revolution in the healthcare industry is here, and there is no doubt Meraj Zariwala will be leading it from the forefront with the MedFord Hospital chain.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)