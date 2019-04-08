Medak Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS Poll, past results and all updates

Medak is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana which will go to vote on April 11. The counting will be held on May 23.

It’s a historic seat, which was once a Congress stronghold, which saw Indira Gandhi win in 1980. She was a sitting MP when she was assassinated in 1984. Medak has seven assembly segments namely Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak and Gajwel.

TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR had won the seat in the 2104 Lok Sabha election. In the bypoll that followed in 2016, after he left the seat, TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won by a margin of 3,61, 277 votes. He beat Congress’ V Sunitha Laxma Reddy. BJP’s T Jayaprakash Reddy came third.

It has been with the TRS since 2004. In 2009, Vijay Shanti won by a narrow margin (He got 388839 votes while Congress’ Narendranath got 382762 votes). The vote share - 36.67% to 36.10% - was agonisingly close.

In 2019, the main contest is between TRS’ Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, INC’s Anil Kumar Gali and BJP’s Madavaneni Raghunandan Rao.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.