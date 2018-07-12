Meals at Rs 5, it's now Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's turn to launch Anna canteen

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

"You are too popular...": When US President Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph!

Google Doodle celebrates 112th birthday of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, know all about her

Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Meals at Rs 5, it's now Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's turn to launch Anna canteen

On Thursday, 60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 05:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the success of Amma and Indira canteens in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched Anna canteens. Breaking bread in one of the flagship canteens in Vijayawada early morning, Naidu said that the canteens will be named after his political mentor, father-in-law and Telugu Desam Party founder NTR.

On Thursday, 60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I. TDP leaders said that in all 203 such canteens will come up across the state's 110 municipalities in phases. In the next phase, 143 canteens will be inaugurated in 85 locations by August this year. Meals in the canteens will cost Rs 5, and the menu consists of idlis, pooris, upma, pongal, rice, dal, sambar, pickle, curry, curd etc. The move is largely seen as a populist measure by Naidu to woo voters, as political rival YSRCP's Jagan Reddy gains in popularity.

State minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that with the move, the Naidu government is targeting the urban daily wager. "TDP founder NT Rama Rao introduced the scheme of Rs 2 per kg rice to feed the poor. CM Naidu is revisiting the same intent with a similar scheme today, with an aim of feeding the poor. In urban localities, most of the earnings of daily labour and workers go towards their food", he said.

NGO Akshaya Patra will manage canteens, and government officials said the scheme will reach out to over 2 lakh people per day. A mechanism for feedback through IVRS will also be put in place, said officials.

Old Wine...

60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I. 

TDP leaders said that in all 203 such canteens will come up across the state’s 110 municipalities in phases. 

Next, 143 canteens will be inaugurated in 85 locations by August.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi-NCR news: Man’s body found dumped in Shastri Park, probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE