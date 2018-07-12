Meals at Rs 5, it's now Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's turn to launch Anna canteen

On Thursday, 60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I

Following the success of Amma and Indira canteens in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched Anna canteens. Breaking bread in one of the flagship canteens in Vijayawada early morning, Naidu said that the canteens will be named after his political mentor, father-in-law and Telugu Desam Party founder NTR.

On Thursday, 60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I. TDP leaders said that in all 203 such canteens will come up across the state's 110 municipalities in phases. In the next phase, 143 canteens will be inaugurated in 85 locations by August this year. Meals in the canteens will cost Rs 5, and the menu consists of idlis, pooris, upma, pongal, rice, dal, sambar, pickle, curry, curd etc. The move is largely seen as a populist measure by Naidu to woo voters, as political rival YSRCP's Jagan Reddy gains in popularity.

State minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that with the move, the Naidu government is targeting the urban daily wager. "TDP founder NT Rama Rao introduced the scheme of Rs 2 per kg rice to feed the poor. CM Naidu is revisiting the same intent with a similar scheme today, with an aim of feeding the poor. In urban localities, most of the earnings of daily labour and workers go towards their food", he said.

NGO Akshaya Patra will manage canteens, and government officials said the scheme will reach out to over 2 lakh people per day. A mechanism for feedback through IVRS will also be put in place, said officials.

Old Wine...

60 Anna canteens were inaugurated in 25 municipalities under Phase I.

TDP leaders said that in all 203 such canteens will come up across the state’s 110 municipalities in phases.

Next, 143 canteens will be inaugurated in 85 locations by August.