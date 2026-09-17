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MEA Updates Passports Rules: Validity of child passports issued below 15 years fixed at five years

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MEA Updates Passports Rules: Validity of child passports issued below 15 years fixed at five years

Under the newly substituted Sub-Rule (1A) of Rule 12, a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child under 15 years of age will now remain valid for 5 years from the date of issue OR until the child turns 18, whichever comes first.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

MEA Updates Passports Rules: Validity of child passports issued below 15 years fixed at five years
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notified the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing targeted updates to passport application fees and validity terms for children.Signed by Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak, the new regulations came into force immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette on September 15.

Under the newly substituted Sub-Rule (1A) of Rule 12, a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child under 15 years of age will now remain valid for 5 years from the date of issue OR until the child turns 18, whichever comes first.

Amendments to Rule 8 (1) mandate that fee structures across all application types strictly adhere to the updated rates specified in Schedule IV of the Passports Rules, 1980.

These changes amend the foundational Passports Rules, 1980, which were most recently updated in June 2026, bringing refreshed regulatory clarity to passport issuance for young applicants nationwide.Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs had revised fees for all passport-related services, with the new rates coming into effect from July 1.

The hike will apply across categories, including fresh issuance, renewal, Tatkaal processing, replacement of lost or damaged passports, and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC).

Under the revised structure, the fee for a fresh or renewal passport for adults has been increased significantly. A 36-page booklet under the normal category will now cost Rs 2,500, up from Rs 1,500 earlier, while a 60-page booklet will cost Rs 3,500 against Rs 2,000 previously.

For Tatkaal services, charges have also been raised. An adult applying for a 36-page passport under Tatkaal will now have to pay Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,500, while the 60-page Tatkaal passport will cost Rs 6,000, up from Rs 4,000. Replacement of a 60-page passport under Tatkaal will now cost Rs 8,500, compared to Rs 5,500 earlier.

For minors, a 36-page fresh or reissue passport under the normal category will now cost Rs 1,750, up from Rs 1,000, while Tatkaal for the same will cost Rs 3,000.

The ministry had also announced that a 10% discount will continue for fresh applications by children below 8 years and senior citizens above 60 years, though the concession will not be applicable for reissue cases.

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