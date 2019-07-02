MEA to facilitate Nagad Kirtan at Nankana Sahib in Pak on 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate Nagad Kirtan at Nankana Sahab Gurdawara in Pakistan on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Indian mission in Pakistan will be facilitating the event.

The MEA will also be organising events across the globe through Indian missions.

Despite technical blockages over security, infrastructure and visa issues, India on Saturday proposed fresh dates tentatively in the second week of July to Pakistan to finalise the outstanding technical issues pertaining to the construction of Kartarpur Corridor.

"The new development only shows India's commitment to the corridor," a government source said.

India wants to complete the state-of-the-art Kartarpur corridor by November on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Half of the work on the Indian side of the corridor has almost been complete.

Earlier today, a joint delegation, including Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and representatives from the Board Takht Patna Sahib met Prime Minister Modi and apprised him about the programmes to be organised commemorating the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

Modi has also agreed to attend the main celebration scheduled to be held on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab.